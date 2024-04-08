Acetaminophen May Be Less Heart-Safe Than Previously Thought

A new study suggests that acetaminophen, a commonly used pain reliever , may be less safe for the heart than previously believed. Research ers found that long-term use of acetaminophen was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events , such as heart attacks and strokes.

The study highlights the need for further research and caution when using acetaminophen.

Acetaminophen Heart Safety Pain Reliever Cardiovascular Events Research

