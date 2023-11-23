Accusations of Genocide in Israel's Actions in Gaza

MANY GOVERNMENTS and citizens are appalled by the civilian casualties from Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Gaza, which is its response to Hamas’s attack on Israel. On October 10th the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, described Israel’s actions as “nothing less than genocidal”. Iran and Iraq have also accused Israel of genocide. Politically, it is clear why Israel’s enemies should invoke the heinous crime.

But the allegation has also been made by countries that have usually been friendly to Israel. Colombia, Honduras and South Africa have all withdrawn their ambassadors from Israel, accusing its government of committing “genocide”. Read all our coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas Protesters and commentators in the West use the term too. “It is now clear that Israel is engaging in a genocide of the Palestinian people,” argued M. Muhannad Ayyash, a professor of sociology at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canad





TheEconomist » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Footage shows southern Israel looking into Gaza as ground operations to expand tonightFootage shows southern Israel looking into Gaza

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas told to expect Israel's 'wrath' as ground operations in Gaza expandedThe Israeli military has said it will start expanding ground operations in Gaza - as 'intense bombings' have already cut phone services and internet. Our correspondent on the ground has spotted warplanes going over an Israeli city into Gaza and reports 'loud explosions'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

South Africa recalls ambassador in Israel and accuses it of ‘genocide’ in GazaMinisters said that the position of the Israeli ambassador in South Africa was ‘untenable’.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Rapper Macklemore claims Israel is conducting 'genocide' in Gaza after 'doing my own research' as he...Anger erupts towards White House amid chants for a 'Free Palestine.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli tanks and troops cross into Gaza as part of 'tactical raid'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »