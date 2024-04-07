Accusations against Lord Cameron over UK's arms sales to Israel

Lord David Cameron has faced accusations of hiding from scrutiny amid questions about the UK’s arms sales to Israel . MPs from across the political spectrum have suggested the UK should stop selling weapons to Israel for fear of breaching international humanitarian law. The issue has gained traction in recent days amid the political fallout after the killings of three British aid workers by the Israel Defence Forces, an attack it admitted was a “ grave mistake ”.

The Foreign Secretary’s Labour counterpart, David Lammy, has called for Lord Cameron to appear in the House of Commons and answer MPs directly on arms export licences. We cannot have a foreign secretary dodging scrutiny on arms sales, which is a matter of enormous legal and diplomatic importance It comes on the day Israel marks six months since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into its territory and killed more than 1,100 people, lighting the spark for the Middle East conflic

