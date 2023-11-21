Accountant steals £35,000 from employer and gifts cash to family

An accountant stole £35,000 from her employer and gifted cash to her family. Her actions resulted in staff redundancies. She transferred money into her own account and made up excuses when questioned. Despite being driven by greed, she was spared jail due to undergoing cancer treatment.





