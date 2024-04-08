Accountant and Footballer Found Dead in Stockport Woodland

A much-loved and popular accountant and footballer was found dead in woodland in Stockport after a 'sudden' downturn in his mental health , an inquest has heard. Charlie Johnson, 26, vanished from the family home in Cheadle Hulme with his family reporting him missing on September 22 last year. It sparked a huge, high-profile search which involved a large number of police officers and specialist resources, as well as family, friends and locals.

His body was tragically discovered in a secluded area off Lugano Road in Bramhall four days later by parents. An inquest into his death was held at South Manchester Coroner's Court in Stockport today (Monday) where a coroner ruled he intended to take his own life. READ MORE: Bomb squad called to scene amid ongoing incident - latest updates His father Ian Johnson told the hearing that up until a few months before his son's death, Charlie had 'had a really good life' including a 'fantastic childhood', a large proportion of which was spent living in Shanghai in China, and was 'very popular.' When back in the UK, the hearing was told he worked 'extremely hard' whilst training as a chartered accountant, and had found out at the start of 2023 that he had passed his final exams at the first attempt. He was also intending to buy his own flat. Mr Johnson said his son was very 'adventurous' and had become a qualified skydiver, jumping from a plane on 60 to 70 separate occasions

Accountant Footballer Death Mental Health Inquest Stockport Woodland

