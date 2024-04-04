Accountancy student arrested after crashing into police vehicle during escape attempt

Asif Yaseen , a final year accountancy student , was arrested after crashing into a police vehicle while attempting to escape in Headingley. He was found in possession of £890 worth of cocaine and cannabis, divided into separate deals, along with £464 in cash. The incident occurred when officers spotted a suspected drug deal taking place between Yaseen and another individual.

Yaseen attempted to flee upon realizing he was about to be arrested, reversing his car into the police vehicle and attempting to push it out of the way. However, an officer managed to break the window and remove Yaseen from the vehicle

Asif Yaseen Accountancy Student Arrest Police Vehicle Drug Deal Cocaine Cannabis

