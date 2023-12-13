AC Milan's Shevchenko scores decisive penalty in 2003 Champions League final

Andriy Shevchenko (lying down), who had a goal disallowed in normal time, scored the decisive penalty in a shootout as AC Milan won the 2003 Champions League final at Old Trafford. Sign up for notifications to the latest Insight features via the BBC Sport app and find the most recent in theAdriano Galliani's face lit up.

Milan, the club he helmed as vice-chairman to Silvio Berlusconi, had just won Europe's premier club competition for the sixth time, defeating Juventus on penalties at Old Trafford. The older man marched him down a short corridor to the trophy room of one of the giants of European football. Andriy Shevchenko pointed to the last in line, the one he had lifted into the Manchester night a few days earlier. Shortly afterwards, that trophy was beside Shevchenko on a private plane bound for Kyiv. Shevchenko had made his promise the moment the final whistle blew to end a one-of-a-kind semi-final: Internazionale v Milan, both legs played at their shared San Siro home





