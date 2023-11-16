Abuse from within: The racism I faced as a black conservative

When I became a presenter for GB News and a columnist for the Mail, I steeled myself for poisonous hate mail and vile threats from Left-wing trolls. As every centre-Right commentator knows, it's just part of the job. What I wasn't expecting, however, was the abuse hurled at me based on the colour of my skin by other black people. During the Tory leadership contest two years ago, I spoke out in support of candidate Kemi Badenoch, a black woman like me.

She had been accused by a prominent black activist of being 'a racial-gatekeeping executioner of Tory racist policies'. The ugly implication was that, as a woman of Nigerian descent, Badenoch couldn't possibly hold strong Conservative views. Instead, she must be pretending to do so in pursuit of her political ambitions. When I defended her, I was appalled to see most of the backlash came from other black and Asian people. Some called me 'coconut', a slur to describe someone who is brown on the outside but seems 'white' on the inside. Nana Akua That is a term I'm sadly all too familiar wit

