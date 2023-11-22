Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen's dominance, tight battle for second place

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be one final chance for fans to see Formula 1 in a record-breaking season in many ways – even if Max Verstappen has been the one breaking most of them. He goes into the final round having already scored more than enough points to have won the Constructors’ title by himself and more than double the tally of P2 man Sergio Perez.

But dig a little deeper and there’s a huge amount to play for heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, with teams desperate to fight for every point come Sunday.If we were having a title fight without Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton would be on the verge of taking the crown, 20 points clear of Fernando Alonso ( Alas, that is not the case in the real world, though there is a very tight battle for second place in the Constructors’ standings between Mercedes and Ferrari to get excited about. The Scuderia closed the gap to Mercedes to only four points heading into the final weekend and, with millions of dollars in prize money on the line as well as professional pride, the teams will be up for the fight heading into Sunda





