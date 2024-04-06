Abnormal Convoy to Cause Overnight Closures on M25 and M1

Parts of the M25 and M1 will be closed overnight to allow an abnormal and slow-moving convoy to reach its destination. Watford drivers are being warned that the M25 and M1 will be subject to closures later today (Saturday, April 6, 2024). A huge piece equipment is being taken from the Port of Tilbury in Essex to Millbrook Power Station in Bedfordshire. It will travel at around walking pace and be escorted by police on its 79-mile journey, with traffic temporarily held.
The route selected for the convoy takes approximately 18 hours to travel, with today's load leaving the Port of Tilbury between 4pm and 4.30pm, and arriving at Millbrook between 10am and midday on Sunday, April 7. National Highways are expecting the convoy to pass through Junction 28 of the M25 around 9.30pm to 11pm tonight, and to leave the M25 at Junction 21 to join the M1 at between 3am and 4am tomorrow
M25 M1 Convoy Closures Abnormal Slow-Moving Destination Equipment Port Of Tilbury Millbrook Power Station Walking Pace Police Escort Traffic National Highways Junction 28 Junction 21
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
M25 and M1 to close near Watford as drivers warnedDrivers have been warned of delays as parts of the M25 and M1 are set to close overnight near Watford this week.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
M25 traffic delays chaos warning over Easter weekendDrivers have been warned of long delays expected on M25 over the Easter weekend as more than 14 journeys by car are expected.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »