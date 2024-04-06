Abnormal Convoy to Cause Overnight Closures on M25 and M1

Parts of the M25 and M1 will be closed overnight to allow an abnormal and slow-moving convoy to reach its destination. Watford drivers are being warned that the M25 and M1 will be subject to closures later today (Saturday, April 6, 2024). A huge piece equipment is being taken from the Port of Tilbury in Essex to Millbrook Power Station in Bedfordshire. It will travel at around walking pace and be escorted by police on its 79-mile journey, with traffic temporarily held.

The route selected for the convoy takes approximately 18 hours to travel, with today's load leaving the Port of Tilbury between 4pm and 4.30pm, and arriving at Millbrook between 10am and midday on Sunday, April 7. National Highways are expecting the convoy to pass through Junction 28 of the M25 around 9.30pm to 11pm tonight, and to leave the M25 at Junction 21 to join the M1 at between 3am and 4am tomorrow

M25 M1 Convoy Closures Abnormal Slow-Moving Destination Equipment Port Of Tilbury Millbrook Power Station Walking Pace Police Escort Traffic National Highways Junction 28 Junction 21

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Escort of abnormal load on M1 and M25 postponedThe escort of an oversized piece of power station equipment will be rescheduled.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Thousands face M25 chaos as Junctions 10 and 11 close until MondayThe significant closure is likely to affect more than 200,000 travellers across the weekend

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

M25 Motorway to Close for Full Weekend for Upgrade WorksA five-mile stretch of the M25 motorway in south west London will be closed for a full weekend to allow for upgrade works. The closure is part of a £317 million project to upgrade junction 10. The National Highways agency advises people to avoid driving in the area and suggests finding alternative activities instead.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

M25 to close for entire weekend for first time - everything you need to knowThe M25 is to partially close for an entire weekend between two of its busiest junctions.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

M25 and M1 to close near Watford as drivers warnedDrivers have been warned of delays as parts of the M25 and M1 are set to close overnight near Watford this week.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

M25 traffic delays chaos warning over Easter weekendDrivers have been warned of long delays expected on M25 over the Easter weekend as more than 14 journeys by car are expected.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »