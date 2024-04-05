Aberdeen Hopeful for a Change in Playing Style Under New Caretaker Manager

Jack MacKenzie is hopeful Aberdeen can continue keeping keep the ball on the deck under caretaker manager Peter Leven after the aerial approach failed under their previous two bosses. Despite investing over nearly £2million on new signings last summer, the Reds have woefully underperformed in the Premiership and with two games until the league split, they sit in ninth position, six points adrift of the top six having won just eight of their first 31 matches.

Barring a few exceptional displays, the style of football on offer at Pittodrie this season has also been a huge problem, with Aberdeen's technical players not suited to hooking long balls into the channel for talisman Bojan Miovski to chase. Barry Robson impressed after leading the Reds into Europe last season, and despite taking the team to the Viaplay Cup final, supporters quickly became disillusioned with his tactics both with and without the bal

Aberdeen Caretaker Manager Playing Style Underperforming Premiership Technical Players Long Ball Tactics Disillusioned

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple's GoFetch silicon security fail was down to an obsession with speedYe cannae change the laws of physics, but you can change your mind

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Michael O'Neill offers up his Aberdeen theory as boss spots Pittodrie cluesThe Northern Ireland boss has been linked with the vacant Aberdeen job

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Bojan Miovski sends Aberdeen a grateful international love letterMiovski is a starter for his country now and knows he has his club to thank.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Callum Gordon jailed for raping and attacking women in Aberdeen and AberdeenshireCallum Gordon attacked three women during a campaign of violence that spanned more than a decade. A judge said Gordon blamed his victims for 'pressing his buttons'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Michael O'Neill shares Aberdeen job theory amid Pittodrie linksO'Neill hasn't exactly distanced himself from the gig but reckons he knows why his name is in the frame.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Lanarkshire tourism businesses attending VisitScotland Connect 2024 in AberdeenTaking place on April 17-18 at P&J Live, the event is designed to grow the country’s share of global travel in a sustainable way.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »