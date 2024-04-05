Aberdeen Hopeful for a Change in Playing Style Under New Caretaker Manager

Jack MacKenzie is hopeful Aberdeen can continue keeping keep the ball on the deck under caretaker manager Peter Leven after the aerial approach failed under their previous two bosses. Despite investing over nearly £2million on new signings last summer, the Reds have woefully underperformed in the Premiership and with two games until the league split, they sit in ninth position, six points adrift of the top six having won just eight of their first 31 matches.
Barring a few exceptional displays, the style of football on offer at Pittodrie this season has also been a huge problem, with Aberdeen's technical players not suited to hooking long balls into the channel for talisman Bojan Miovski to chase. Barry Robson impressed after leading the Reds into Europe last season, and despite taking the team to the Viaplay Cup final, supporters quickly became disillusioned with his tactics both with and without the bal
