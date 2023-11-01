Aberdeen bounce back to prolong Motherwell's woes

Aberdeen bounced back from a patchy run of form to inflict a heavy Scottish Premiership defeat on Motherwell - their fifth defeat in six league games.

Jamie McGrath opened the scoring with a header before Nicky Devlin doubled the lead just before the break. The second-half - delayed by a technical issue with the officials communication equipment - continued in the same vein, with McGrath getting a second before Duk headed in the fourth.

There were late consolation strikes from Theo Bair and Mika Biereth, but it will have done little to lift Stuart Kettlewell's mood, as the manager endures his worst run as Fir Park manager. His side drop to ninth, with Aberdeen moving up to sixth and bolstering their mood before Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Hibernian.Goal! Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 4. Mika Biereth (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oli Shaw with a cross.Attempt missed. headtopics.com

The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.'We're on our way to Germany' - Tartan Army celebrate in FranceBob MacIntyre says helping Europe win the Ryder Cup is "everything" after he claims an important point in Rome.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

Celtic vs St Mirren LIVE score and goal updates from the Scottish Premiership clash at ParkheadThe champions are aiming to find the oomph missing against Hibs when the in-form Buddies head to Glasgow's east end. Read more ⮕

Scottish Premiership: Celtic & Rangers among 10 teams in actionListen to commentary of Celtic v St Mirren or Dundee v Rangers and follow live text updates of five Scottish Premiership matches. Read more ⮕

Celtic vs St Mirren: TV channel, live stream & kick-offCeltic take on St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership tomorrow night. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers pitch update ahead of Dens Park clashDundee are confident that tonight's Scottish Premiership fixture against Rangers will go ahead as planned. Read more ⮕

Green Brigade unleash and tell Celtic board you've shamed our clubThe Scottish Premiership leaders have suspended 200 season tickets from the Parkhead ultras sections. Read more ⮕

Motherwell keen to extend contract of young talent Lennon MillerMotherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell reveals talks have begun to secure a new deal for 17-year-old midfielder Lennon Miller, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs. Kettlewell emphasizes the importance of giving Miller playing time to further develop his skills. Read more ⮕