Aberdeen bounce back to prolong Motherwell's woes

Aberdeen bounced back from a patchy run of form to inflict a heavy Scottish Premiership defeat on Motherwell - their fifth defeat in six league games.
Jamie McGrath opened the scoring with a header before Nicky Devlin doubled the lead just before the break. The second-half - delayed by a technical issue with the officials communication equipment - continued in the same vein, with McGrath getting a second before Duk headed in the fourth.
There were late consolation strikes from Theo Bair and Mika Biereth, but it will have done little to lift Stuart Kettlewell's mood, as the manager endures his worst run as Fir Park manager. His side drop to ninth, with Aberdeen moving up to sixth and bolstering their mood before Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Hibernian.Goal! Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 4. Mika Biereth (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.Attempt blocked. Mika Biereth (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oli Shaw with a cross.Attempt missed. headtopics.com
