Aberdeen Announce Appointment of Jimmy Thelin as New Manager

Aberdeen have finally announced the appointment of Jimmy Thelin as their new boss with the Swede signing a ???? year deal at Pittodrie.

"At Elfsborg we took a provincial club to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen. The feeling I have about what I have seen at the club, the staff and the facilities was all very impressive. The vision, effort and support offered by Dave, Alan and Steven have also convinced me it is a great opportunity for me and the club.

“The board felt that Jimmy’s style and playing philosophy, his ability to continually develop excellent players within a successful player trading model and his experience at taking a team and having them compete at the top end of the table all really matched the criteria we had set out at the start.

Aberdeen Jimmy Thelin Manager Appointment

