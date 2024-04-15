Abdoulaye Doucoure credits Sean Dyche for changing his life at Everton

The 31-year-old had been frozen out of first team duties under Frank Lampard, under whom he says “he lost his pleasure in football”.

Fast forward to the aftermath of the World Cup and the former Watford player’s dream was in tatters. Asked this week whether he thought his time on Merseyside was over, he said: “Yes, of course. My contract situation was not resolved, I had a couple of issues with the ex-manager here, in terms of football and playing, so when you don't play and have one year left I think there are not many options.

The former Mali international then scored the goal that kept Everton up – the winner against Bournemouth on the last day of the season that he counts as the highlight of his career. But that bank holiday afternoon on the south coast was particularly satisfying. He said: “The Brighton game was a very important game. I scored two goals. It was a game where everyone was saying that Brighton were flying at the time.

