Abby Lee Miller Reacts to JoJo Siwa's New Music Video

Abby Lee Miller shared her honest reaction to JoJo Siwa's sexually-charged music video for Karma as she watched it for the first time on Friday. The following day after the media personality, 20, dropped her new song and adjoining visual, the Dance Moms star, 58, posted a TikTok video sharing her thoughts.

She praised Siwa's 'incredible dancing' as well as her edgy, new look — adding that her favorite part of the singer's music video was when she was swimming underwater in a 'beautiful' scene and emerging like the 'Loch Ness Monster.' About the young actress' dark makeup and sexy KISS-inspired catsuit — which Miller pointed out was a drastic change from her past colorful image — she defended her former student and said she was just growing up. 'I don't know if it's so much as a rebranding or just maturing, getting older, wanting to show another side of her,' she share

