Abbey Clancy and Peter recreate first meeting as she considers life without him

In a hilarious advert for Paddy Power Games, Abbey Clancy can be seen cosying up with EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson as she considers life without her husband.

The campaign, Life with More Chances, asks what if the Brexit referendum never happened? What if VAR had never been introduced? And, what if Abbey ended up with Britain’s best-loved soap star? In the advert, former England international footballer Peter watches his real-life wife, Abbey, snuggle up with none other than EastEnders' Barry star in the tongue-in-cheek look at those sliding door moments that can define your life, or even the path of history.

From potentially problematic baby names, to meeting her beloved husband, the TV ad sees Abbey consider the many ‘what ifs’ as she drifts into a daydream about the supposed moment she first clapped eyes on the striker turned football pundit. headtopics.com

The advert sees Abbey transported back to a nightclub in the Noughties where Shaun idles up to inform her, “my mate fancies you,” nodding in the direction of Crouchy who greets her with a cheeky grin.She mocks her hubby as she tells Shaun: "He’s a bit long, isn’t he? No thanks!"However, as the camera pans out his identity is revealed as Shaun, looking suitably smug as he snuggles Abbey more tightly.

While the advert shows Abbey choose Shaun over Peter, the mum-of-four said she'd marry the footballer over and over again. When asked if she would consider a change of mind if given a second chance, she said: “I would marry Peter again and again. headtopics.com

"We renewed our vows last Christmas in the Maldives with our family and closest friends. But, if I could go back to 20 years ago, I’d make sure to teach him how to cook and clean a bit better!”

