ABBA Continues to Make Waves in the Music Industry

Despite reaching worldwide fame in the 1970s, the Swedish quad comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, are still appearing on the red carpet for events that are celebrating their iconic music over 50 years later. In 2023 the band was nominated for not one, but four Grammy s.

Despite missing out on another award to add to their stretch of accolades: Abba Voyage is still ongoing at the ABBA Arena in London,are still at the top of every girls night playlist. And there's even more good news for ABBA fanatics: It-girl and lead singer Agnetha, released a solo album and ABBA has reportedly signed a lucrative "multi-million-dollar" deal to take their 'Voyage' show to Las Vegas.From elevated accessories to everyday trousers, people are constantly taking influence from the maximalist, matching outfit, dramatic dressing icon

