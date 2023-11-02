Aaronson loan comes under fire as Leeds United trio draw Premier League eyes

Brenden Aaronson loan spell comes under scrutiny

The German media have scrutinised Brenden Aaronson's loan move to Union Berlin after a disappointing start to the season. The United States international joined the Bundesliga club in the summer but has not registered any goal contributions in his 11 games for the club to date.

Fussball Transfers has given Aaronson a 'deficient' rating as part of their coverage of Union Berlin's summer transfer business. There had been high hopes for the German outfit heading into their Champions League campaign, but their season is unravelling.They wrote: "Aaronson was also once incredibly expensive. In 2022, Salzburg went to Leeds United for 33 million. After relegation from the Premier League, Union took the flexible offensive man on loan. headtopics.com

"So far, Aaronson has turned out to be too small on the chest for the intense and physical Union game. After eleven appearances there is still no scorer point." Premier League clubs have eyes on Leeds United trio Football Insider claims Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu are targets for Premier League clubs in the January transfer window. Everton are said to still be keen on signing Gnonto despite Leeds United's refusal to sell in the summer, while two other top flight sides are said to be interested in a move.

The latter pair are also said to be on a number of top flight wish lists, although the report doesn't go into detail regarding which clubs are interested in their services. Ampadu only signed for the Whites in the summer transfer window and both he and Summerville have been key players for Farke this season. headtopics.com

