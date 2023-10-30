AA attended 47,223 pothole-related callouts last month - highest since 2018

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Almost 50,000 AA members had to contact the breakdown provider last month due to damage caused to their vehicles by potholes - the highest volume of callouts it has received in a September for five years. Its latest figures show that 47,223 pothole-related breakdowns were attended - a 10 per cent increase from September 2021 (42,152) and the worst September since 2018. The motoring organisation says extra funding promised from some of the savings from HS2 is 'desperately needed to address the pothole plague' and should be made available as soon as possible. The AA has attended 458,391 pothole-related incidents so far in 2023, an average of 50,992 per month. If this trend continues, 2023 is on target to exceed 2019's total of 550,876 and indicates that much more is needed to get local roads back up to scratch. With a warm and sunny start to September, councils will have hoped to use some of their share of the £700million from the Pothole Fund to fill in as many potholes as possible, but the return of the wet weather put paid to those plans with the second half of the month resulting in a washout and leaving tens of thousands of holes unfille

Strictly's Bobby Brazier towers over dad Jeff in family wedding photos
The Strictly star was a best man when his dad married Kate Dwyer in 2018

Lost Shore Surf Resort to Open in September 2024
Lost Shore Surf Resort, set to open in September 2024, will feature luxury lodges, premium accommodation pods, restaurants, spa, and shopping. The resort will have a 60-acre country park with a state-of-the-art surf lake and wave pool. With a beachfront of 250 meters, it will be the largest surfing lagoon in the UK. The wave technology developed by Wavegarden will produce up to 1000 customisable waves per hour. Surfing enthusiasts of all abilities can enjoy wave rides of up to 22 seconds with over 20 different wave varieties. The resort aims to boost Scottish tourism and surfing in the UK.

UK rapper arrested in Dubai after being caught with cannabis
He has reportedly been detained since September.

Chloe Madeley hides her face in first sighting since James Haskell split
Chloe and James split in September after five years of marriage, they have confirmed.

Luis Rubiales given three-year-ban by Fifa over Jenni Hermoso kiss
Rubiales resigned from his post in September but now faces further action.

