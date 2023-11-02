A Saudi World Cup is an error. US support for its nuclear plans is a disaster

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, during an arrival ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington on 1 November (Photo: Susan Walsh/AP), elsewhere in the Kingdom, beyond the event horizon of glitz and glamour, people will be dragged to kangaroo courts to decide when they are to be beheaded.That Saudi is allowed to ramp up its sportswashing programme to the heady heights of the World Cup should come as no surprise, however.

But then on 7 October, the Hamas massacres happened. Israel’s confidence in its ability to suppress the festering Palestinian issue and maintain peace with hi-tech weaponry and surveillance was exposed as a sham.Biden-Harris Administration hopes to keep Riyadh on boardThe kingdom is looking nervously for signs of public anger as Israel bombards Gaza. But Riyadh will be aware that the US and Israel will need it on board to support, and probably fund, any post-war settlement in Gaza.

Rex Li, a professor of international relations at King’s College London noted that “unlike the US, China’s not bothered about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, and this puts it at an advantage”. China sees Saudi Arabia as a very important strategic partner, not just in terms of oil and trade, but also in terms of geopolitics, he says. “The relationship between China and Saudi Arabia is getting closer and closer, and the US is worried. This is providing Saudi Arabia with great leverage over Washington.” headtopics.com

This leverage has seen the Biden administration agree to Saudi Arabia’s request for help in building a nuclear programme – essentially before it turns to China for the technology. Some in Israel fear that by supporting a Saudi civilian nuclear programme, Washington could pave the way for Riyadh to develop nuclear weapons – and encourage Tehran to pursue its nuclear weapons programme with new determination.

He says: “Israel’s nuclear monopoly in the Middle East has been quite extraordinary, because it’s meant that Israel cannot be defeated. But the development of nuclear weapons in Saudi Arabia and Iran will risk that peace. It’s a grave mistake. Bin Salman might have friendly intentions for Israel now, but 50 years ago so did Iran under the Shah. So we don’t really know what’s going to happen.” headtopics.com

