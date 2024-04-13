A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A rarely used technique called ' advanced reconductoring ' could rapidly upgrade the U.S. grid, doubling its capacity and enabling more renewable energy projects. As the U.S. introduces a wide array of alternative energy options, the government is rapidly seeking ways to improve and expand the grid system. Much of the grid infrastructure is outdated, built to rely on electricity supplies from a few major energy hubs.
However, as more green energy projects crop up in atypical locations – such as rural regions and offshore sites – it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure that energy will reach the grid for distribution. Many energy experts believe it will take a complete overhaul to prepare the grid for the rapid growth of the country’s renewable energy capacity. Yet, some believe it may be possible to roll out a rarely used technique to upgrade old power lines across the U.S. Building new power lines often takes a decade or longer due to red tape and other restrictions. However, some experts believe it may be possible to improve the U.S. grid much faster by using a method that is widely used in several other countries around the globe. Two reports released this month suggest that replacing existing power lines with cables made from state-of-the-art materials could potentially double the capacity of the grid across many parts of the U.S., allowing more renewable energy projects to be connected. The technique, ‘advanced reconductoring’, would replace the traditional approach to transmission line construction. Most of the powerlines in the U.
Advanced Reconductoring U.S. Grid Renewable Energy Power Lines Capacity
