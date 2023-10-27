A quick fix by Scottish Gas in the midst of a cold snap had David's boiler running smoothly again

“As I turned the heating on, my boiler made a strange noise and ground to a halt,” says David, 56, who is director of Glasgow’s Riverside Festival.

“The weather was bitter outside. My flat still has the original 150-year-old windows so it’s unbelievably cold without heating when the temperature drops.” He immediately called Scottish Gas: “These days it can be difficult to get someone on the phone, but there was none of that chatbot nonsense with Scottish Gas.”

He was impressed by how easy and efficient the process was. “I expected a long wait, as I thought they must be busy in the middle of a cold snap, but within two days, they got me an appointment,” David says. headtopics.com

“I had a plug-in heater, but I still had extra jumpers on and wore my dressing gown over my clothes to keep warm.” The engineer sussed the problem out quickly, got the part he needed, and fixed David’s boiler in half an hour.David booked a fixed-price repair and signed up for a service plan that would cover any more boiler breakdowns. Right now, Scottish Gas is offering £0 deposit, up to four years of interest-free credit, and 5 years of warranty. (T&Cs apply*)

David adds: “I guess a lot of people are on the service plan without actually knowing how good it will be if something happens, but I can definitely say from my experience it’s worth having for peace of mind.” headtopics.com

