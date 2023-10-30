A Premier League winner and ex-England international – Danny Drinkwater retires

The 33-year-old midfielder was one of the stars of Leicester’s shock title triumph in 2016, earning a big-money move to Chelsea the following summer.

Danny Drinkwater was part of the Leicester side that won the Premier League in 2016 (Nigel French/PA) Drinkwater’s last appearances came on loan at Reading in 2021-22, following which his contract with Chelsea expired.

“I think I’ve been in limbo for too long. I’ve been wanting to play but not getting the opportunity to play at a standard or a level where I felt valued. I’m happy not playing football but I’m happy playing football, so do I just shake hands with the sport? headtopics.com

“If I was playing week in, week out and I had to say I’ve got to stop, maybe through injury or through just age, not being able to get about the pitch like I’d like to, I think it would be trickier.”

