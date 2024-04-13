A New Generation of Go-Getters Enjoying Work in a Bar-like Space

There is a generation of young, athleisure-clad go-getters for whom the conventional office day – with its water cooler gossip and drab cubicles – would be inconceivable. Instead, they start their meetings with the energising wallop of a Negroni. They sink into deep sofas to work on their projects, their focus fine-tuned in spite of the thumping beats. And they do it in a space like Department, which last year opened an attractive bar and restaurant.

Fearns is named after an island in the waterways of Leeds Dock, not far from where the kitchen itself stands. It’s small, with around 25 tables bathed in a calming, natural light, thanks to generous floor-to-ceiling windows. At 1pm on a Monday afternoon, it felt obscene to be ordering a boozy cocktail, but no one batted an eyelid. The Tommy’s Margarita, with El Jimador Blanco tequila, lime and agave, was both sharp and sweet, with a delicious syrup rim on an elegant coupe glass. It’s one of the classic cocktails at Fearns, which I chose after bar staff explained that the more experimental signature cocktails were not available. It was a shame – the ‘Bacon is Good For Me’, my first choice, sounded unmissable with whisky, bacon and maple syrup. But not to worry, I’m quickly told that there will be a brand new drinks menu from next wee

