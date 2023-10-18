A Memorable Dinner at Four Seasons Marrakech

Sitting out under the moonlit sky surrounded by the twinkle of Moroccan lanterns, snuggled under a blanket overlooking the gardens of the Four Seasons Marrakech, I breathed in the evening air and felt my real world stresses melt away. It was our first night in Morocco and arriving late, we checked into the Four Seasons Marrkech and headed straight into the hotel's Inara restaurant on the first floor balcony, overlooking the pool and fountains below.

Serving a mix of Moroccan and Mediterranean favourites, we ordered a traditional chicken tagine, full of tangy preserved lemon flavours and buttery soft chicken, and a herb-laden tabbouleh that we devoured with heaps of warm breads and hummus and baba ghanoush dips. We later agreed this was one of our favourite Moroccan dinners from our entire trip. A delicious holiday starter! Marrakech has long been one of my favourite travel destinations. It is a city I have visited many times, but it never loses its allur





