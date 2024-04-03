A Magical Cafe in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Can you think of an instance where the words Sutton-in-Ashfield and magical have been used in the same sentence? Without being offensive, me neither. The market town, around 12 miles north of Nottingham, is particularly gloomy on the day I visit as the rain is hammering down. The busiest spot in town is one of the cafes in the indoor market at Idlewells Shopping Centre but, outside, Low Street is a bleak reflection of how high streets have been decimated by shop closures.
After a mooch around a couple of charity shops, we head to a cafe called Wizards Den. From the street, you can't see inside as the windows are covered in a Harry Potter-themed wrap of Hogwarts and Diagon Alley, creating a sense of intrigue as to what is behind the door. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Stepping inside is to go through a portal to a darker fantasy worl
