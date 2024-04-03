A Magical Cafe in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Can you think of an instance where the words Sutton-in-Ashfield and magical have been used in the same sentence? Without being offensive, me neither. The market town, around 12 miles north of Nottingham, is particularly gloomy on the day I visit as the rain is hammering down. The busiest spot in town is one of the cafes in the indoor market at Idlewells Shopping Centre but, outside, Low Street is a bleak reflection of how high streets have been decimated by shop closures.

After a mooch around a couple of charity shops, we head to a cafe called Wizards Den. From the street, you can't see inside as the windows are covered in a Harry Potter-themed wrap of Hogwarts and Diagon Alley, creating a sense of intrigue as to what is behind the door. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Stepping inside is to go through a portal to a darker fantasy worl

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dalesway Cafe, Skipton: Cafe forced to lay off staff due to closure of A59 after landslipIt might be small but Dalesway Cafe’s importance to North Yorkshire’s economy can’t be understated.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Diversions and delays after sinkhole forms on busy roundaboutKirkby Folly Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield is shut - and drivers have been told to allow more time for making their journeys

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

League One & Two: Derby trail; Carlisle 2-0 up; Wrexham, Barrow and Sutton all leadFollow live text updates and listen to BBC Squad Goals coverage from the EFL, with games across League One and League Two.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Chris Sutton bets his last coin Reo would've spotted the same pass he didIn his latest Record Sport column, the former Hoops striker reckons Hatate and Callum McGregor returning are key to title bid.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Sutton United 3-1 Accrington StanleySutton boost their League Two survival hopes with a fine win over Accrington that lifts them off the bottom of the table.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Chris Sutton is 'sure' Leeds United will go up after Leicester City 'wobble'Leeds United sit top of the Championship after winning 12 of their last 13 matches and BBC pundit Chris Sutton is convinced they are destined for promotion glory

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »