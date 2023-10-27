A look back at Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen's romantic Barbados wedding

Since it's almost been a year since they became husband and wife, let's take a look back at their special day...in an exclusive interview. "We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well." Fitness trainer Lisa adds: "Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day.

"It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that's when it really hit me. I was like, 'We're really getting married now!' That's the only time I really got emotional."The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades has married his fiancée Lisa Zbozen. Copyright: Aniya Emtage Photography

"When I first saw her I just thought: 'Wow'!" he said. "I hadn't seen the dress and it was just perfection. She looked so classy and beautiful."'s Richard Talman. Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, they both contain the couple's birthstones on the inside."I really don't want a perfect wedding ring because I think nothing is perfect," Lisa says. headtopics.com

"The crew and all the experts sent us a beautiful video saying congratulations," Jay reveals. "They will definitely be at our other party - they love to dance."

