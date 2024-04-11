A Guide to Bikini Waxing Styles for First Timers

Braving some brief discomfort in pursuit of a hair-free bikini line is just around the corner which means it's time for some major epilation deliberation. Irrespective of whether you're devoted to the au naturel lifestyle or prefer to be as smooth as a pebble, knowledge is power. Should you choose to go down the waxing route, understanding which style options are available to you is a surefire way of putting yourself at ease ahead of your appointment.
(Especially if it's your first!) First things first, professional beauty therapists have seen it all before. Your mildly awkward moment is merely part and parcel of their job. Freshen up with a wipe beforehand as a courtesy, but otherwise just focus on communicating to your therapist your desired look. Some styles don't even require you to remove your knickers, so if you're slightly nervous about getting a bikini wax for the first time, these may be best suited to you. One thing to note is that the waxing process works by removing the hair via the root. If your hair isn't long enough, the formula won't be able to grip properly. For the best results, refrain from shaving for about a fortnight beforehand, according to leading beauty therapist and wax specialist. The hero style for first timers. A classic bikini wax follows the knicker line, waxing 'just above the leg crease and a little underneath' according to Nadiya. Unless the therapist specifies otherwise, you can keep your knickers on, meaning it's ideal if you're after a novice-friendly style
