A Glimpse into the Unique Job of Pylon Engineers

Pylons are used to transport electricity across the country, and due to their high voltage , only highly trained individuals at the National Grid are able to work on them.

Pylons can range in height but have to be at least 36 metres to ensure that the high-voltage electrical cables are a safe distance from the ground, so the one I was preparing to climb was 45 metres. Luckily for me as it's at a training centre, this pylon was not connected to any live wires and the only danger would be the height, but thanks to my harness this wasn't an issue.

This was the closest I had ever been to a pylon before, and even though it wasn't attached to live wires, it still had the usual danger signs across it. I'm not quite sure what I was expecting - maybe a narrow ladder in the middle or in a corner - but there was no ladder. Around halfway up we had a little break, which was definitely for my benefit as I was knackered. The engineers I was with had clearly been doing this for years, and explained that they could be going up four pylons a day. The halfway point had a bit of a thicker frame around this part of the pylon, so I was attached to a different rope so that I could climb more inside and have a sit-down.

However, I'm not sure if having a break was the best idea, as it gave my brain a chance to catch up to my body and I suddenly got a bit lightheaded and shakey. On the rest of the way up, I did have to stop a few times and have a quick mini-break, where I was essentially wrapping myself around the bar and clinging on for what felt like dear life.

I could have scrambled up the last few metres to the top, but it wasn't a flat base like I had expected, it was essentially a few bars going across the top, so nowhere that you could sit or stand securely. I didn't fancy getting stuck and I was already exhausted by this point, so was quite happy having a chat and taking in the rest of the Nottinghamshire skyline from where I was.

