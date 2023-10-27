A fearful mother desperately waiting for news of her daughter trapped in Gaza

The fearful mother of a woman trapped in Gaza has told how she desperately waits for morning messages from her daughter 'to see if she's made it through the night'.

Ms Wandawi, a teacher from Salford, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her husband, who is British Palestinian, and his family, including seven siblings and his mother, for a family member's wedding.

Ms Wandawi, a teacher from Salford, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her husband, who is British Palestinian, and his family, including seven siblings and his mother, for a family member's wedding.

Ms Wandawi, 29, said that for 'a couple of days' their trip was 'relatively normal, for what Gaza considers normal' before war broke out after the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel, but they are now trapped in a warzone.

Ms Wandawi said thousands of Palestinians have died while she has been there, while their access to water and fuel has also been cut. "It's just been terrible being here, it’s been horrible seeing so many lives destroyed, so many families shattered, so many children die," she said.

"It's a luxury, honestly, if you're able to wash your body, you're doing really good. It is difficult just to wash your hands in these situations." "Their internet signal is very weak," she said. "So I wait for a message from her in the morning to see if she's made it through the night, and as soon as I get a message there's a temporary relief, but then as soon as her internet goes, I don't know what's happening. It’s been harrowing to be honest, from one minute to the next I don't know if she's alive, so that has affected us as a family really. headtopics.com

