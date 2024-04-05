A&E Wait Times: A Growing Danger

A&E wait times are increasingly dangerous. It's time to pay attention and do what the NHS was supposed to do – save lives .Dr Punam Krishan: “I can remember when the system broadly did work, when the waiting lists were manageable and patients felt satisfied with the care they received” (Photo: Supplied) I was visiting an elderly patient at home following a fall. She had broken her hip and was distressed, but refusing to go to hospital.
“I would rather die at home than in that A&E corridor,” she told me. She had spent a considerable time in and out of hospital for multiple health issues over the past year. Although she couldn’t fault the care she received, her anxiety stemmed from a visit to A&E a few months back where she lay on a trolley for seven hours before being seen. This would be distressing for anyone, let alone a vulnerable woman in her late 80s who doesn’t like to make a fus
A&E Wait Times NHS Save Lives Distress Anxiety Elderly Patient Healthcare
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
NHS failing children with ‘disgraceful’ wait times, says top doctorDr Camilla Kingdon said progress on cutting waiting times for adults was not being seen for young people.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
NHS failing children with ‘disgraceful’ wait times, says top doctorDr Camilla Kingdon said progress on cutting waiting times for adults was not being seen for young people.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »