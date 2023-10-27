A Dog's Tale Adventure: Yorkshire dog exercise park which has operated without planning permission draws complaints

While Sandra Holtby’s application to North Yorkshire Council for consent to maintain A Dog’s Tale Adventure on a sheep grazing field off Muff Lane, Newby, near Middlesbrough, has been backed by many of her customers, it has also attracted complaints about the behaviour of some of its users near housing.

In letters of support for the change of land use application, one customer described the venture as “a vital resource given the increase in dog attacks and out of control dogs in public spaces”, while another stated they were “very disappointed to learn that this facility may have to close”.

