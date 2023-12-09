A Disconnected Conversation at a Party

When he got to the party, we went into the kitchen and I sat on a cabinet. I was excited to flirt with him, tell him stupid stories I’d saved up about how The Killers had sent me a personal message because I was in their top fans on Spotify. I thought he might say something about the blue eyeliner I was wearing, or maybe the smiley-face stickers on my nails. Instead, he told me about something difficult that was happening with his family.

As he went on, I mmmed so he knew I was still listening, and a few times tried to relate to what he was saying, but mostly I just waited for it to end. I didn’t know why he was telling me all this when we’ve only hung out a few times. I wanted to run down to the bottom of the unusually big garden, jump around on the trampoline for a bit, flop down exhausted and make out on there. I wanted to dance around under the coloured streamers. I wanted us to end up in a conversation with someone annoying that we could laugh about on the way home. He saw someone he knew, and I went off to the toilet and bumped into my friend





