A Deep Dive into the Genetics of Alcohol Consumption

A recent study explores the genetic factors that contribute to alcohol consumption . Research ers have identified specific genes that are associated with a higher risk of alcohol dependence and addiction.

The study also highlights the role of environmental factors in shaping alcohol consumption patterns. Understanding the genetic basis of alcohol consumption can help in developing targeted interventions and treatments for individuals with alcohol-related problems.

Genetics Alcohol Consumption Addiction Study Research

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Right Royal Podcast: a deep-dive into 'Kate-Gate'Welcome to the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Prescribing alcohol use disorder medications upon discharge from alcohol-related hospitalizations worksFor adults hospitalized for alcohol-related reasons, receiving a prescription for an alcohol use disorder (AUD) medication at the time of discharge may lower their risk of returning to the hospital within 30 days of discharge, including emergency room visits and readmissions.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

AI model developed by SOPHiA GENETICS and UroCCR predicts post-operative outcomes in kidney cancer studySOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, and the French Kidney Cancer Research Network collaborated on a study using a multimodal algorithm to help predict post-operative outcomes for those facing renal cell carcinoma, with the results recently published in npj Precision Oncology.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

AI Research Provides Unprecedented Insight into Heart Genetics and StructureAI research has provided unprecedented insight into the genetics and structure of the heart, revolutionizing our understanding of heart diseases and paving the way for more effective treatments.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Understanding the genetics behind thyroid cancer to prevent unnecessary invasive treatmentsResearchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine are hopeful new research could prevent up to 130,000 unneeded fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies of thyroid nodules and subsequent surgeries each year in the United States by better understanding the genetic risk associated with thyroid cancer.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Scientists take a closer look at pulmonary fibrosis geneticsRegulators of gene expression are thought to play an outsized role in disorders from cancers to heart disease. But how exactly do variations in gene regulation translate into a disease's biology?

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »