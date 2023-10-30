“A dark day for hill climbing”: Widespread horror as British hill climb champs won on disc brakes for first time; Scenes on the Struggle + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and Ryan Mallon’s here to brighten up your start to the week with all the latest cycling news, views, and nonsense on the live blog. Just don’t tell Mr Blobby…

“A dark day for hill climbing”: Widespread horror as British hill climb championships won for the first time using… disc brakes (gasp!)Guess who’s back, back again… Nairo Quintana returns to Movistar – and European racing – after year-long exile following tramadol positive

Quintana’s positive for the painkiller – which is banned in-competition by the UCI but does not result in a doping ban – saw his sixth place at last year’s Tour stripped from the record books, and ultimately led to his dismissal from Arkéa Samsic, the French team he joined from Movistar in 2020 and with which he endured some patchy form and aHowever, while the writing looked on the wall for the Colombian icon’s career, Nairo is now all set for an emotional, and surprising return, to where... headtopics.com

"I'm so incredibly thankful to the Movistar Team, Telefónica, the squad, the whole squad, for this great opportunity, which I've been waiting for for so long. With all my heart and my legs, I'll do my best to make them, as well as the fans, happy and proud. I hope this era now starting will be a really successful one for the team."

“A dark day for hill climbing”: Widespread horror as British hill climb championships won for the first time using… disc brakes (gasp!) > Rim brakes really are dead! Here's why the British National Hill Climb champion has switched to disc brakes headtopics.com

