999 call of moment man turned up at ex's home minutes after murder

A murder accused stabbed an elderly man to death before breaking into his ex-partner’s home armed with a knife, prosecutors allege.
Mr Hall then got a taxi to Middleton where he is accused of ‘smashing’ the conservatory doors of his ex-partner Julie Proctor, before threatening to kill her five children who were in the house at the time. He was wrestled to the ground by her 22-year-old son, Jack Dunleavy, it was said.
Jurors were told that the defendant had been in a relationship with Julie Proctor, 47, since 2018, but they had split up in October last year due to his 'obsession' with her former partners. He went on to send her 'abusive' voicemails and texts threatening to kill her, and later pleaded guilty to three offences of harassment, the court heard.
On January 27 this year, cell site analysis of Mr Hall’s phone and CCTV footage showed him walking to Mr Ives flat, arriving at around 9.57pm. He then left around twenty minutes later, briefly returning for 30 seconds before leaving and getting a taxi to Middleton, it was said.
He went on to smash through the conservatory door from 'ceiling to floor' and was allegedly armed with the knife he had used during the assault upon Mr Ives, prosecutors allege. Mc Proctor was out socialising with some friends at the time, but her five children were in the house.
Playing the 999 call to the court, the young woman could be heard saying to the operator: “He’s trying to get in, smashing the windows…. Please hurry up…. He’s in the house… he’s hitting my brother, oh my god… I’m actually so scared.”
He was found to have superficial injuries to his head including bruising, and had a CT scan, but there were no reported concerns.