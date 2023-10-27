Bragging rights will be put on the line for the first time this season when Manchester United take on their treble-winning neighbours Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm).has intensified over the last few years with the latter now emerging as one of the most consistent sides in the country. United supporters will remind you it wasn't always that way though, having won their own treble in 1999.

Remarkably, over 40 players down the years have bridged the cross-Manchester rivalry and played for both clubs, including nine in theera. Here, we take a look at those nine players and how they managed to end up from blue to red or vice versa.Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 after accepting there might be no pathway into the City squad and he never looked back. The winger shone during four seasons in Germany before United spent £72.9million to bring him back to the UK.

Hargreaves was a shining light for German heavyweights Bayern Munich and his arrival in the Premier League was highly anticipated. However, the injury-blighted midfielder could only manage 39 games in four years with United and the 42-cap former England international was similarly absent at City - totting-up four matches over 12 months there. headtopics.com

A renowned goal-getter in the EFL pyramid, Macken progressed through the ranks at United, but he never quite made the grade there. The striker did managed to net 12 goals in 59 matches for City, though, between 2002 and 2005.

It doesn't look right, does it? Cole scored 121 goals for United in 295 appearances over seven hugely-successful years with the club and was a key part in their 1999 treble-winning squad. Later in his career the Nottingham-born striker returned to Manchester with City and turned out 23 times - hitting 10 goals. headtopics.com

Schmeichel won the lot with United and is widely regarded as one of their greatest-ever goalkeepers - if not the best to stand between the Old Trafford posts. It was a great surprise to everyone to see the Denmark icon sign for City in 2002 and nobody can forget that infamous tunnel exchange with former teammate Gary Neville when they lined up opposite to one another in the tunnel on derby day!

