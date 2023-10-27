9 Best Electric Blankets for a Seriously Cosy Winter

Keeping household bills low and body temperatures comfy. Electric blankets are cosy and an absolute necessity as temperatures plummet – so we've reviewed the best electric blankets and heated blankets on the market to help you keep costs at a minimum, switch off the central heating from time to time and still stay warm in this weather.

If your mum instilled the fear of an early demise by means of an electric blanket left on overnight, you're not alone. But with new technology, these little warmth wonders are safer than ever. Modern versions come with a shut-off mechanism to keep it from overheating or catching fire phew. If you're still unsure, look out for the BEAB approval safety features, which means, if used correctly, your new heated blanket won't cause the house to go up in flames.

Read more:

GlamourMagUK »

15 Best Electric Diffusers 2023 for Spa Vibes at HomeElectric diffusers to help you unwind and make your home smell amazing, from the best essential oil diffuser with sound to Amazon offerings. Read more ⮕

18 Best Setting Powders 2023: Best Setting Powder For An All-Day Airbrushed FinishLooking for the best setting powder? Shop the Vogue edit of the best setting powders for preventing oiliness, creasing and for finishing your look. Read more ⮕

Dunelm's pay day sale as air fryers and heated blankets slashed in priceIt is officially pay day weekend this Saturday and Sunday (October 29) so if you've been eyeing up some air fryers or that cosy electric blanket, now could be a good time to grab it. Read more ⮕

Massive Oodie sale reduces 'warm as toast' hooded blankets from £89 to £39Oodie has slashed its hooded blankets down by 56 percent - saving customers a whopping £50 difference. Read more ⮕

17 Best Bed Sheets For A Luxury Snooze In 2023From Egyptian cotton sheets to the best bed sheets on Amazon, GLAMOUR reveals the best bed sheets to shop (plus the best bed sheet material for sleep). Read more ⮕

Man seriously injured after hit-and-run crash near tram stopThe collision took place near Nottingham Trent University tram stop and police are now appealing for more information Read more ⮕