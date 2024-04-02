88-Year-Old Man Dies in Mobility Scooter Crash in Renfrewshire

An 88-year-old man riding a mobility scooter has died following a crash with two cars in Renfrewshire. The collision, involving the scooter, a red Volkswagen Golf and red Vauxhall Astra, happened in Paisley at around 8pm on Monday. Police Scotland said the pensioner was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: 'Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time.' The crash occurred in Gauze Street at its junction with Silk Street. The road was closed for around seven hours for investigation work to be carried ou

