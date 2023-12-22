87-year-old man brings Christmas magic to his community with handmade displays

Frankie Gervin, 87, dressed as the Grinch outside his handmade display in Coalisland. Frankie Gervin has been keeping the Christmas magic alive in his Co Tyrone community with his special festive displays for over a decade. At 87 years old, the great-grandfather continues to outdo himself by handmaking festive masterpieces to put on show at his house in Coalisland for all the local children to enjoy.

A joiner by trade, Frankie works as hard as Santa's elves in his workshop to create a little bit of Christmas magic that would put your decorations to shame. Frankie's granddaughter Lorna told Belfast Live about how proud her family are to see him work so hard and throw himself into the celebrations so selflessly to bring joy to those who need it at this time of year. Lorna said:"This year he started it earlier than he normally does - he normally starts it around his birthday in October time but this year he started around June/July time





