Man United told to sell five first-team stars and launch overhaul with Guehi deal - Agbonlahor, former Hammers and Scotland striker Frank McAvennie claimed he would be “concerned” if the Man United midfielder moved to Tyneside but believed he would remain in Manchester.

The Scotsman has been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup this season, but with three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, he is making a case for a bigger role at Old Trafford.want McTominay this January to help plug the gap after Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban from breaking gambling restrictions, with Eddie Howe a big fan of the 26-year-old.“If he’s a mainstay, no I don’t think .

“He was never any good at it. He’s a good tackler but he’s not a great stopper. He’s moving forward and scoring goals. I’d be concerned if he went to Newcastle. I’d much rather he play at West Ham, he can do a brilliant job there, what a signing he would be” headtopics.com

Read more:

footyinsider247 »

Man United star Mason Mount set for ‘massive struggle’ – AgbonlahorThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

‘Absolutely disgusting’ – Celtic fans react to what Diego Simeone did at full-timeThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Destiny Udogie is the player ‘Tottenham were crying out for’ – AgbonlahorThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Pundit drops Leeds United dressing room claim – ‘something is growing within there’The inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

‘No respect’ – West Ham fans fume at David Moyes after defeat to OlympiacosThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

‘World class’, ‘A thing of beauty’ – Celtic fans blown away by Matt O’RileyThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕