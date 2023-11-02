'Unbelievable', 'He's genuinely moving me' - Liverpool fans react to Harvey Elliott display in 2-1 win against Bournemouth

Harvey Elliott has struggled to convince Jurgen Klopp he is deserving of a regular Premier League starting role for Liverpool this season. But he gave his manager an almighty nudge with an impressive display that delighted the club’s fans in Wednesday’s 2-1 League Cup win at Bournemouth.

Supporters were thrilled with the performance of the 20-year-old, who played the first 60 minutes of the clash at the Vitality Stadium before being replaced by Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan secured the win and passage to a quarter-final clash against Arsenal with a superbly-taken winner, to follow Cody Gakpo’s earlier strike.They were almost unanimous in their verdicts, highlighting his creativity, touch and passing in midfield in what were monsoon conditions that made slick football very difficult. headtopics.com

