Many Celtic fans turned on another supporter’s group that showed solidarity with the Green Brigade by staging a walkout during Wednesday’s 2-1 win against St Mirren. On a night of huge controversy in Scottish football, there was drama even before kick-off with the Green Brigade banned from attending the clash against the Buddies and fellow fans expressing their outrage over the board’s decision.

However, such support was not unanimous following the decision of another ultras group to stage a walk-out protest early into the victory at Parkhead on Wednesday. Bhoys Celtic released a statement explaining that they left the match to show support for the Green Brigade, minutes after unfurling an anti-police banner at Parkhead.Not all Celtic fans supported the protest, with the criticisms including it was “embarrassing”, “weird” and indicative of an “imploding” club and all-round supporters’ base. headtopics.com

Others suggested it would be a more powerful statement not to buy the club’s merchandise or to not turn up to the stadium at all.Fannie’s, disgrace to club sung one song about the police, st mirren scored then they left, when the team went one down absolute Fannie’sRead the replies to this.😂 Truth is the over-whelming majority of Celtic fans are sick to death of these self-aggrandising numpties and their compadres in the Green Brigade.Bhoys lead with ‘let the people sing’ on kick off.

