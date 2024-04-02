80-year-old man arrested after 27 years on the run

An 80-year-old man has been arrested at an airport after 27 years on the run. Richard Burrows, who is accused of historic sexual abuse of children, was arrested at Heathrow on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of buggery and 11 counts of indecent assault.
The charges relate to alleged abuse between 1969 and 1981, reported to have taken place at a children’s home in Congleton, Cheshire, and in the West Midlands.Paralympian urges walkers to keep dogs on lead after 'scary' near miss Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson, from Cheshire Police, said: “Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involve
