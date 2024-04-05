£77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized from Jersey-Registered Vessel in Caribbean

Cocaine worth £77 million has been seized from a Jersey -registered vessel in the Caribbean . The ship named Maria Del Mar was stopped by French authorities south of Barbados. Four people on board were arrested and are in custody in Martinique.

French authorities seize up to £77 million worth of cocaine from Jersey-registered vesselFrench authorities have seized 1,100 kilograms of cocaine from the Jersey-registered vessel Maria Del Mar, around two hundred miles south of Barbados.

