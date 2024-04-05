75th Anniversary of NATO Treaty: A Promise of Peace Amidst Rising Tensions

When a dozen allies made a promise to protect each other in the event of war, they helped to lay the foundations for one of the longest stretches of peace that Europe has ever known. The treaty, signed 75 years ago yesterday, contained a simple yet powerful principle, 'that an armed attack against one... shall be considered an attack against them all'. To mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the treaty yesterday, the prospect of a hot war with Russia could hardly have felt closer.

'We have a tyrant in Europe who is trying to redraw borders by force, and there are two choices.' Two years after he ordered a full-scale invasion of Russia's neighbor, hundreds of thousands of people have died, millions more have fled their homes, and towns and cities have been leveled. Alessandro Minuto-Rizzo, a former top Nato official, said: 'The war has reinforced Nato. It is a paradox... but this is what has happened.

NATO Treaty Peace War Russia Invasion Europe Borders Tensions

