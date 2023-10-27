£70m Arsenal, Liverpool target gives transfer verdict after being picked as Arteta’s ‘preferred’ option

Neto has struggled with injuries in recent years but he has made a dream start to this season for Wolves, who have been impressive under new boss Gary O’Neil.– has grabbed seven goal involvements in nine games in the Premier League and he is being heavily linked with a move ahead of January.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta would ‘prefer’ them to sign Neto – who is valued at £70m – over Brentford striker Ivan Toney. “I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me. I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that.

“When I get the ball and they are pushing me and expecting something special, it’s such a good feeling.”“He’s incredibly happy at Wolves,” O’Neil said. “He’s enjoying his football and he’s rediscovered some good form. headtopics.com

“He’s incredibly settled, happy at the club, and we are going to try and help him achieve some big things whilst he is here.”It has been claimed that Arsenal will have to offload one or two squad players if Wolves attacker Pedro Neto signs for the Premier League giants in January.

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League win

