7 enchanting highlights of Drayton Manor's Haunted Manor Halloween event

Haunted Manor aims to create a magical but spooky experience, and in the midst of the eerie festivities, we uncovered seven enchanting highlights that made our visit truly spellbinding.However, there's a spooky spoiler lurking in the shadows, so read on to discover what we didn't quite enjoy.For our train-loving five-year-old, Thomas Land at Drayton Manor was the highlight of the night - as it always is.

Trick or Treating with Sir Topham Hat added an extra layer of excitement, and provided us with a good photo op.Thrilling rides Nevertheless, these rides provided a heart-pounding adventure that we won't soon forget, and getting to ride them at night also adds a new dimension.The Halloween DJ spinning tunes in the heart of the park added an unexpected thrill to the evening.

The beats resonated with both young and young-at-heart visitors, taking us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.Drayton Manor's popularity was evident on this special Halloween Saturday, with some rides sporting substantial queues.They grant you access through the ride exits, allowing you to bypass the lines and hop on your chosen attractions with ease.Spooky decorations were in abundance, setting the stage for a memorable day and night. headtopics.com

Drayton Manor are very clear that some of the events are for 10+ children so some parents may need to explore this part of the event on their own to ensure a suitable experience for the whole family.The fireworks display at Drayton Manor's Halloween event was nothing short of spectacular.However, the weather had its own plans, and the fireworks took place in the midst of a rainstorm, which, although it added a unique and somewhat eerie atmosphere to the show, also posed some challenges.

