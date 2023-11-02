7,000 Brits Become Millionaires Thanks to National Lottery Jackpots

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A WHOPPING 7,000 Brits are now MILLIONAIRES thanks to National Lottery jackpots - check your tickets now.The most common reaction, at 19 per cent, was Brits sitting in silence, shocked at their win.Other listeners took a humble approach, as 17 per cent went to stick the kettle on and welcome the windfall with a cuppa. But, 13 per cent couldn't contain their excitement and jumped for joy, while the same percentage screamed, burst into tears and ran around the room.NOT JUST ANY XMAS ADAnita, who delivers the life-changing news on behalf of The National Lottery said: "It's always very exciting when a winner's call comes in."Their reactions differ enormously - I have heard it all. On confirming the winning amount, we always check if they are in a position to speak or continue the call through their tears, laughs and screaming, and if they are sitting down before re-confirming the news, just in case. “I love my job - I spend so much of my day giving life-changing news to people and it is an honour to be part of such a special moment that they will remember forever.” Meanwhile, Andy Carter, who works as the Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Having made 7,000 millionaires since 1994, we have the privilege of getting to meet lots of winners and be part of their life-changing journey."Lots of winners think it’s a wind up or a joke, so much so that they can’t stop laughin

Lottery Winner Peter Lavery Rushed to Hospital After Bus Crash
Peter Lavery, a millionaire lottery winner who won £10.2 million in May 1996, was involved in a bus crash in Belfast city centre. He is believed to be recovering well since the collision and is now working on his dream to bring whiskey production back to Belfast for the first time in almost 90 years with his business The Titanic Distillers.

