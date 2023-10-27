69 best dressed stars this month: Camila Morrone, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber more

With a host of star-studded events on the calendar this month, from red carpets to award ceremonies, saddle up for a spooky month of sartorial perfection from the style set.star Camila Morone stole the show when she graced the red carpet during the 18th Rome Film Festival. Looking like a vision in a sumptuous strapless gown, the actress promoted her new filmcertainly knows how to command attention.

Commanding attention effortlessly, Jennifer donned a sophisticated off-the-shoulder black wool dress from Dior, teaming her getup with nude pointed-toe heels, harmoniously paired with timeless red lipstick.Poet Rupi Kaur gave leather a red hot makeover in a bold tube dress to attend a glittering evet with Kerastase Paris at Palais De Tokyo on 24 October. Thestar Bella Ramsey opted for sharp tailoring and chunky boots to rock the red carpet at the Time100 event in New York City.

Schooling us in autumn fashion, the star donned high-rise suit trousers with a coordinating jacket, layering with a burnt orange polo neck.lead was suited and booted at the opening night of the Broadway revival of 'Merrily We Roll Along' in New York City on Monday.star Glenn Close mastered the art of effortless dressing in a silhouette-skimming black suit, elevated with plush velvet lapels and pocket details. headtopics.com

Chanelling balletcore, Rihanna epitomised a modern Black Swan in a ruffled tutu-like mini dress and jet black stockings, while A$AP perfected a dad-coded look in oversized jeans and a tweed blazer.Selena Gomez blossomed onto the red carpet at the Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health on 4 October in Los Angeles, California.

